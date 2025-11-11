BYU vs Delaware College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The BYU Cougars (2-0) face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-2) on November 11, 2025. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Delaware Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Delaware Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (96.8%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's BYU-Delaware spread (BYU -35.5) or over/under (163.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Delaware: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU compiled a 21-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Delaware went 16-17-0 ATS last year.

In home games last season, the Cougars owned a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fightin' Blue Hens had a lower winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-8-0).

BYU vs. Delaware Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU was the 24th-best squad in the country in points scored (81.4 per game) and 199th in points allowed (72.6) last year.

Last year, BYU was 84th in the country in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 19th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8).

With 17.2 assists per game, BYU was 10th-best in the country last year.

BYU committed 11.4 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.2 per game, ranking 215th and 184th, respectively, in the country.

Delaware was 86th in the country last season with 77.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 324th with 77.9 points allowed per game.

While Delaware ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in rebounds per game with 28.2 (20th-worst), it ranked 294th in college basketball with 33.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Delaware ranked 124th in college basketball with 14.2 assists per contest.

Delaware ranked 186th in the country with 11.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 250th with 10.5 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!