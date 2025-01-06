Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSW

The Chicago Bulls (16-19) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (18-17) at United Center on Monday, January 6, 2025. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSW. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2.5 236.5 -138 +118

Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (56.4%)

Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 19 times this season (19-16-0).

The Bulls have played 35 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 17 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 35 opportunities (51.4%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 20 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 15 games when playing on the road.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under in nine of 20 home games (45%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in eight of 15 matchups (53.3%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-9-0). Away, it is .500 (9-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over eight of 17 times at home (47.1%), and 10 of 18 on the road (55.6%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25.7 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 3.9 blocked shots (first in league).

Chris Paul is averaging 9.1 points, 8.4 assists and 4.3 boards.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 12.1 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 10.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is also draining 55.8% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Bulls are getting 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Bulls get 18.4 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.5 boards and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Josh Giddey gets the Bulls 12.2 points, 7 boards and 6.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 12.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

