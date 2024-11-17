Bulls vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Bulls vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

The Houston Rockets (9-4) are favored (-5) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at United Center. The matchup airs on SCHN and CHSN. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Bulls vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5 231.5 -205 +172

Bulls vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (59.9%)

Bulls vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread eight times in 13 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 6-7-0 this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over five times.

Bulls games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

Against the spread, Houston has fared better when playing at home, covering six times in eight home games, and two times in five road games.

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under in four of eight home games (50%), compared to one of five road games (20%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread away (4-4-0) than at home (2-3-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over two of five times at home (40%), and six of eight on the road (75%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 17.3 points, 11.4 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Jalen Green is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 38% from the field and 30.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Tari Eason averages 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Amen Thompson is averaging 11 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 21 points, 10 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 59.9% of his shots from the field (eighth in league) and 45.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Coby White averages 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 treys per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 6 boards and 6.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 21.9 points, 5.2 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 11.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

