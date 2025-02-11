Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (27-26) visit the Chicago Bulls (22-31) after losing three straight road games. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 236.5 -168 +142

Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (50.8%)

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 27-23-3 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 23 wins against the spread in 53 games this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 28 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 27 of 53 set point totals (50.9%).

Detroit owns a worse record against the spread in home games (12-13-2) than it does in road games (15-10-1).

At home, the Pistons go over the over/under 51.9% of the time (14 of 27 games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 53.8% of games (14 of 26).

This season, Chicago is 12-14-1 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-14-1 ATS (.423).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under more often at home (14 times out of 27) than on the road (13 of 26) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.5 points, 6.4 boards and 9.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 10.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6 rebounds.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.4 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder averages 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Bulls get 12.1 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 7.2 boards and 6.5 assists.

The Bulls receive 18.7 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Bulls receive 12.4 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Bulls are getting 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jalen Smith.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.