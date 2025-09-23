Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Running back Bucky Irving is looking at a matchup versus the 24th-ranked run defense in the league (133.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Irving worth a look for his next matchup against the Eagles?

Bucky Irving Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.06

78.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.69

23.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

Irving is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 61st overall, as he has tallied 32.5 total fantasy points (10.8 per game).

Last week against the New York Jets, Irving toted the ball 25 times for 66 yards (2.6 yards per carry) with four catches (on four targets) for 33 yards as a receiver, good for 9.9 fantasy points.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Philadelphia this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Eagles have allowed a TD catch by three players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

