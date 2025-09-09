Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Houston Texans -- whose run defense was ranked 11th in the league last season (114 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Is Irving a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Bucky Irving Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.50

77.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.61

11.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Irving 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 14th at his position and 36th overall, Irving picked up 197.4 fantasy points (11.6 per game) last season.

In his one game this year, Irving accumulated 10.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 37 yards on 14 carries, with zero touchdowns, and had eight yards receiving on four catches (four targets) with one TD.

In his best performance last season, Irving finished with 24.5 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 33 yards. That was in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers.

Irving accumulated 21.2 fantasy points in Week 12 versus the New York Giants (12 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 64 yards) in his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Irving accumulated 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4 carries, 3 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions -- Irving had 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 22 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston allowed more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last year.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Texans last year.

Against Houston last season, 10 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Texans surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Houston allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Texans allowed a touchdown reception to 30 players last season.

Houston gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Texans gave up more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

On the ground, Houston allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last season, the Texans didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

