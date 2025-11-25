Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Running back Bucky Irving is looking at a matchup against the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL (114.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Bucky Irving Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.42

56.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.76

16.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 53.0 fantasy points this season (13.3 per game), Irving is the 48th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 188th among all players.

In his last three games, Irving has picked up 42.5 fantasy points (14.2 per game), running for 200 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 57 carries. He has also contributed 185 yards on 15 catches (15 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Irving's fantasy season came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, when he compiled 20.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 63 rushing yards on 15 carries (4.2 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 3, when he managed only 9.9 fantasy points (25 carries, 66 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown catch by 14 players this year.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Cardinals this season.

