Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 11th-ranked rushing defense (100.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Irving's next game versus the Rams, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Bucky Irving Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.41

29.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.03

13.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Irving is currently the 45th-ranked player in fantasy (174th overall), with 53.0 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

In his last three games, Irving has posted 42.5 fantasy points (14.2 per game), running for 200 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 57 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 185 yards on 15 grabs (15 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Irving's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he caught five balls on five targets for 102 yards with one touchdown, good for 20.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (9.9 points) in Week 3 against the New York Jets, rushing for 66 yards on 25 carries with four catches for 33 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass versus the Rams this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Rams this year.

