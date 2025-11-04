Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New England Patriots and their top-ranked rushing defense (75.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Irving, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Patriots.

Bucky Irving Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.93

62.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.61

23.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 53.0 fantasy points in 2025 (13.3 per game), Irving is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 148th overall.

During his last three games, Irving has 42.5 total fantasy points (14.2 per game), carrying the ball 57 times for 200 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 185 yards on 15 catches (15 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Irving's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he tallied 20.5 fantasy points (15 carries, 63 yards; 5 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, running 25 times for 66 yards, with four receptions for 33 yards as a receiver (9.9 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New England has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New England this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

