Bryce Young Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will be up against the 20th-ranked pass defense of the Miami Dolphins (237.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Young worth a look for his next matchup against the Dolphins? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Young vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.04

13.04 Projected Passing Yards: 226.82

226.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.08

1.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.50

10.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 73rd overall, as he has put up 46.5 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

In his last three games, Young has compiled 39.0 fantasy points (13.0 per game), completing 72-of-106 passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 48 rushing yards on five carries.

The highlight of Young's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions last week, as he posted 18.3 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted 7.2 fantasy points. He passed for 204 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Miami this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Dolphins this season.

