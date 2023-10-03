Bryce Young Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the Detroit Lions, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (219.8 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Young, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Lions.

Thinking about playing Young this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Young vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.49

13.49 Projected Passing Yards: 227.30

227.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.79

12.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

With 28.2 fantasy points in 2023 (9.4 per game), Young is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 107th overall.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Young connected on 78.1% of his passes for 204 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions with 10 rushing yards on the ground, good for 7.2 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Lions Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Lions have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Detroit's defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

Detroit has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.