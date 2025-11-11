Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Quarterback Bryce Young has a matchup against the top-ranked passing defense in the league (162.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Young worth a look for his next game versus the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Young this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bryce Young Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Passing Yards: 183.07

183.07 Projected Passing TDs: 1.05

1.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.41

13.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young has put up 97.0 fantasy points in 2025 (10.8 per game), which ranks him 28th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 56 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Young has compiled 364 passing yards (43-of-70) for one passing TD with two picks, leading to 15.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 25 yards rushing on six carries.

Young has generated 45.6 fantasy points (9.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 761 yards on 79-of-125 passing, with six touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 31 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The peak of Young's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he carried two times for two yards on his way to 21.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young's game versus the New Orleans Saints last week was his worst of the season, as he posted 1.6 fantasy points. He threw for 124 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Falcons this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this year.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.