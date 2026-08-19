Bryce Young 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bryce Young picked up 218.0 fantasy points last year, 19th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Carolina Panthers QB is currently the 26th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Bryce Young Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Young's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 175.0 33 19 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 206.6 37 28

Bryce Young 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Young finished with 31.8 fantasy points -- 31-of-45 (68.9%), 448 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Jaguars 8.2 18-for-35 154 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 21.3 35-for-55 328 3 1 0 Week 3 Falcons 11.6 16-for-24 121 0 0 1 Week 4 @Patriots 10.3 18-for-30 150 1 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 12.0 19-for-30 198 2 1 0 Week 6 Cowboys 18.5 17-for-25 199 3 1 0 Week 7 @Jets 10.5 15-for-25 138 1 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Bryce Young and the Panthers Receiving Corps

Young collected 3,011 passing yards (188.2 per game) with a 63.6% completion percentage last year (304-of-478), while throwing for 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Young's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tetairoa McMillan 122 70 1014 7 15 Jalen Coker 43 33 394 3 3 Xavier Legette 64 35 363 3 11

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