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Bryce Young 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Bryce Young 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bryce Young picked up 218.0 fantasy points last year, 19th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Carolina Panthers QB is currently the 26th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Bryce Young Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Young's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points175.03319
2026 Projected Fantasy Points206.63728

Bryce Young 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Young finished with 31.8 fantasy points -- 31-of-45 (68.9%), 448 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Jaguars8.218-for-35154120
Week 2@Cardinals21.335-for-55328310
Week 3Falcons11.616-for-24121001
Week 4@Patriots10.318-for-30150100
Week 5Dolphins12.019-for-30198210
Week 6Cowboys18.517-for-25199310
Week 7@Jets10.515-for-25138100

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Bryce Young and the Panthers Receiving Corps

Young collected 3,011 passing yards (188.2 per game) with a 63.6% completion percentage last year (304-of-478), while throwing for 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Young's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tetairoa McMillan122701014715
Jalen Coker433339433
Xavier Legette6435363311

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Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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