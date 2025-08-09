FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Bryce Young 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bryce Young 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bryce Young is the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 194.8 fantasy points a year ago (20th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, continue reading.

Bryce Young Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Young's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points194.83920
2025 Projected Fantasy Points205.13932

Bryce Young 2024 Game-by-Game

Young picked up 36.4 fantasy points -- 25-of-34 (73.5%), 251 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 24 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Saints9.613-for-30161021
Week 2Chargers2.018-for-2684010
Week 5@Bears3.14-for-758000
Week 7@Commanders-0.22-for-2-4000
Week 8@Broncos13.624-for-37224220
Week 9Saints9.716-for-26171110
Week 10Giants12.015-for-25126100

Bryce Young and the Panthers Receiving Corps

Young threw for 2,403 yards last season (171.6 per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes (234-of-384), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Below is a look at how a few of Young's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Adam Thielen624861557
Xavier Legette8449497412
Jalen Coker463247827

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

