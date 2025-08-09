Bryce Young 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Bryce Young is the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 194.8 fantasy points a year ago (20th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, continue reading.

Bryce Young Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Young's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 194.8 39 20 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 205.1 39 32

Bryce Young 2024 Game-by-Game

Young picked up 36.4 fantasy points -- 25-of-34 (73.5%), 251 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 24 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Saints 9.6 13-for-30 161 0 2 1 Week 2 Chargers 2.0 18-for-26 84 0 1 0 Week 5 @Bears 3.1 4-for-7 58 0 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders -0.2 2-for-2 -4 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 13.6 24-for-37 224 2 2 0 Week 9 Saints 9.7 16-for-26 171 1 1 0 Week 10 Giants 12.0 15-for-25 126 1 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bryce Young and the Panthers Receiving Corps

Young threw for 2,403 yards last season (171.6 per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes (234-of-384), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Below is a look at how a few of Young's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Adam Thielen 62 48 615 5 7 Xavier Legette 84 49 497 4 12 Jalen Coker 46 32 478 2 7

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.