Bryce Young 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Bryce Young is the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 194.8 fantasy points a year ago (20th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, continue reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Bryce Young Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Young's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|194.8
|39
|20
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|205.1
|39
|32
Bryce Young 2024 Game-by-Game
Young picked up 36.4 fantasy points -- 25-of-34 (73.5%), 251 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 24 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|9.6
|13-for-30
|161
|0
|2
|1
|Week 2
|Chargers
|2.0
|18-for-26
|84
|0
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Bears
|3.1
|4-for-7
|58
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|-0.2
|2-for-2
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|13.6
|24-for-37
|224
|2
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Saints
|9.7
|16-for-26
|171
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|12.0
|15-for-25
|126
|1
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Bryce Young and the Panthers Receiving Corps
Young threw for 2,403 yards last season (171.6 per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes (234-of-384), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Below is a look at how a few of Young's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Adam Thielen
|62
|48
|615
|5
|7
|Xavier Legette
|84
|49
|497
|4
|12
|Jalen Coker
|46
|32
|478
|2
|7
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.