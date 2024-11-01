Bruins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Bruins vs Flyers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (4-6-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-6-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-146)
|Flyers (+122)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (55.6%)
Bruins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Bruins are +172 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -215.
Bruins vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Flyers on November 2 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Bruins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Flyers, Boston is the favorite at -146, and Philadelphia is +122 playing at home.