NHL

Bruins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Flyers Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (4-6-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-6-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-146)Flyers (+122)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (55.6%)

Bruins vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Bruins are +172 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -215.

Bruins vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Flyers on November 2 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Bruins vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Flyers, Boston is the favorite at -146, and Philadelphia is +122 playing at home.

