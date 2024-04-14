menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Bruins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Capitals Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (47-18-15) vs. Washington Capitals (38-31-11)
  • Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and MNMT

Bruins vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Bruins (-154)Capitals (+128)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (59.4%)

Bruins vs Capitals Spread

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Bruins. The Capitals are -196 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +162.

Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Capitals on April 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -154 favorite on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!