Bruins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
Data Skrive
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Washington Capitals.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Capitals Game Info
- Boston Bruins (47-18-15) vs. Washington Capitals (38-31-11)
- Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and MNMT
Bruins vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Bruins (-154)
|Capitals (+128)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (59.4%)
Bruins vs Capitals Spread
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Bruins. The Capitals are -196 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +162.
Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under
- Bruins versus Capitals on April 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -154 favorite on the road.