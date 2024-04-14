Bruins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Washington Capitals.

Bruins vs Capitals Game Info

Boston Bruins (47-18-15) vs. Washington Capitals (38-31-11)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and MNMT

Bruins vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-154) Capitals (+128) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (59.4%)

Bruins vs Capitals Spread

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Bruins. The Capitals are -196 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +162.

Bruins vs Capitals Over/Under

Bruins versus Capitals on April 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Bruins vs Capitals Moneyline