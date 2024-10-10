Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens.
Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info
- Boston Bruins (0-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-255)
|Canadiens (+205)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (70%)
Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-125 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +104.
Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Canadiens on October 10 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Canadiens, Boston is the favorite at -255, and Montreal is +205 playing on the road.