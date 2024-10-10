Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens.

Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info

Boston Bruins (0-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-0)

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-255) Canadiens (+205) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (70%)

Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-125 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +104.

Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Canadiens on October 10 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Canadiens, Boston is the favorite at -255, and Montreal is +205 playing on the road.

