Browns vs Ravens Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Baltimore Ravens facing the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (52.7%)

Ravens vs Browns Point Spread

The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Ravens are -115 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Browns Over/Under

An over/under of 38.5 has been set for Ravens-Browns on October 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Ravens vs Browns Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ravens vs. Browns reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-130) and Cleveland as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Ravens vs Browns Betting Trends

Baltimore has two wins against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Ravens have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One Ravens game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Browns have won twice against the spread this year.

Cleveland is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One of the Browns' three games has gone over the point total.

Ravens vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-115) | CLE: +1.5 (-105)

BAL: -1.5 (-115) | CLE: +1.5 (-105) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

