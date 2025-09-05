Broncos vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1
The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Denver Broncos taking on the Tennessee Titans.
Broncos vs Titans Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Broncos win (82.4%)
Broncos vs Titans Point Spread
The Broncos are 8.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Broncos are -105 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -115 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.
Broncos vs Titans Over/Under
The over/under for the Broncos versus Titans matchup on Sept. 7 has been set at 42.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Broncos vs Titans Moneyline
Tennessee is the underdog, +350 on the moneyline, while Denver is a -450 favorite at home.
Broncos vs Titans Betting Trends
- The Broncos were 12-5-0 against the spread last season.
- The Broncos covered every time (2-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- In 17 Denver games last season, 11 hit the over.
- The Titans had only two wins against the spread last year.
- Tennessee had no wins ATS (0-2) as underdogs of 8.5 points or more last year.
- Out of the 17 Titans' games last year, 10 went over the total.
Broncos vs Titans Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: DEN: (-450) | TEN: (+350)
- Spread: DEN: -8.5 (-105) | TEN: +8.5 (-115)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
