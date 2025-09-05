Broncos vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Denver Broncos taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Broncos vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (82.4%)

Broncos vs Titans Point Spread

The Broncos are 8.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Broncos are -105 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -115 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for the Broncos versus Titans matchup on Sept. 7 has been set at 42.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Broncos vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is the underdog, +350 on the moneyline, while Denver is a -450 favorite at home.

Broncos vs Titans Betting Trends

The Broncos were 12-5-0 against the spread last season.

The Broncos covered every time (2-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater last year.

In 17 Denver games last season, 11 hit the over.

The Titans had only two wins against the spread last year.

Tennessee had no wins ATS (0-2) as underdogs of 8.5 points or more last year.

Out of the 17 Titans' games last year, 10 went over the total.

Broncos vs Titans Odds & Spread

