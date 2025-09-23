Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose pass defense was ranked 32nd in the league last season (257.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more details on Purdy, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Jaguars.

Brock Purdy Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 258.77

258.77 Projected Passing TDs: 1.77

1.77 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.96

15.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 13th at his position and 18th overall, Purdy picked up 267.0 fantasy points (17.8 per game) last season.

In his one game this year, Purdy accumulated 16.8 fantasy points. He finished 26-of-35 for 277 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for 17 yards on five carries.

In his best game last year, Purdy picked up 30.3 fantasy points -- 27-of-35 (77.1%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 versus the Detroit Lions.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 8 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Purdy finished with 26.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-26 (69.2%), 260 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills -- Purdy finished with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11-of-18 (61.1%), 94 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 4.0 -- was in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, when Purdy put together this stat line: 14-of-31 (45.2%), 142 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville surrendered over 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

Last year, the Jaguars allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Jaguars allowed three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Jacksonville last season, eight players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Jaguars allowed 25 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Jacksonville last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Jaguars yielded more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 17 players ran for at least one TD.

Just two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars last year.

