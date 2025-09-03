Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks -- whose passing defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last season (211.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Purdy's next game versus the Seahawks, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Brock Purdy Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 237.51

237.51 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.75

14.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Purdy picked up 267.0 fantasy points (17.8 per game) -- 13th at his position, 18th in the NFL.

In Week 17 last season versus the Detroit Lions, Purdy put up a season-best 30.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 27-of-35 (77.1%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD.

Purdy recorded 26.0 fantasy points (18-of-26 (69.2%), 260 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD) in Week 8 versus the Dallas Cowboys, his second-best game last season.

Purdy ended up with 2.2 fantasy points -- 11-of-18 (61.1%), 94 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 13 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Purdy accumulated 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-31 (45.2%), 142 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Against Seattle last season, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Seahawks allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Seattle allowed 10 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Seahawks last year, just two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Seattle gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Seahawks last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Seahawks last season.

On the ground, Seattle allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Seahawks allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

