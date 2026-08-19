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Brock Purdy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Brock Purdy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the 13th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 177.4 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points104.410132
2026 Projected Fantasy Points295.855

Brock Purdy 2025 Game-by-Game

Purdy picked up 36.9 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 303 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 28 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season (Week 17 versus the Chicago Bears). View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Seahawks16.826-for-35277220
Week 4Jaguars17.722-for-38309220
Week 11@Cardinals19.319-for-26200300
Week 12Panthers7.323-for-32193130
Week 13@Browns17.116-for-29168101
Week 15Titans26.223-for-30295300
Week 16@Colts30.925-for-34295510

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Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps

Last year Purdy totaled 2,167 passing yards (240.8 per game) while going 197-for-284 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Purdy's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Christian McCaffrey129102924725
Deebo Samuel9972727511
George Kittle6957628712

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Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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