Brock Purdy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the 13th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 177.4 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 104.4 101 32 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 295.8 5 5

Brock Purdy 2025 Game-by-Game

Purdy picked up 36.9 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 303 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 28 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season (Week 17 versus the Chicago Bears). View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 16.8 26-for-35 277 2 2 0 Week 4 Jaguars 17.7 22-for-38 309 2 2 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 19.3 19-for-26 200 3 0 0 Week 12 Panthers 7.3 23-for-32 193 1 3 0 Week 13 @Browns 17.1 16-for-29 168 1 0 1 Week 15 Titans 26.2 23-for-30 295 3 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 30.9 25-for-34 295 5 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps

Last year Purdy totaled 2,167 passing yards (240.8 per game) while going 197-for-284 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Purdy's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Christian McCaffrey 129 102 924 7 25 Deebo Samuel 99 72 727 5 11 George Kittle 69 57 628 7 12

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