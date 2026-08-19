Brock Purdy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the 13th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after putting up 177.4 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|104.4
|101
|32
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|295.8
|5
|5
Brock Purdy 2025 Game-by-Game
Purdy picked up 36.9 fantasy points -- 24-of-33 (72.7%), 303 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 28 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season (Week 17 versus the Chicago Bears). View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|16.8
|26-for-35
|277
|2
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|17.7
|22-for-38
|309
|2
|2
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|19.3
|19-for-26
|200
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|7.3
|23-for-32
|193
|1
|3
|0
|Week 13
|@Browns
|17.1
|16-for-29
|168
|1
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Titans
|26.2
|23-for-30
|295
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|30.9
|25-for-34
|295
|5
|1
|0
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Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps
Last year Purdy totaled 2,167 passing yards (240.8 per game) while going 197-for-284 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Purdy's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Christian McCaffrey
|129
|102
|924
|7
|25
|Deebo Samuel
|99
|72
|727
|5
|11
|George Kittle
|69
|57
|628
|7
|12
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