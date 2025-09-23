Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Tight end Brock Bowers faces a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the league (247.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Bowers for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Brock Bowers Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.12

61.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 140th overall, as he has put up 19.9 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Bowers produced 5.8 fantasy points, recording four receptions on five targets for 38 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up a touchdown reception by six players this season.

Chicago has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Bears have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Bears this year.

