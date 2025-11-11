Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Tight end Brock Bowers has a matchup against the 29th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (254.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Dallas Cowboys, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Brock Bowers Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.57

59.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has produced 58.5 fantasy points in 2025 (9.8 per game), which ranks him 13th at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 149 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Bowers has put up 38.6 fantasy points (12.9 per game), as he's converted 22 targets into 18 catches for 204 yards and three TDs.

Bowers has been targeted 35 times, with 27 receptions for 280 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 48.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Bowers' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he tallied 31.3 fantasy points with 12 receptions (on 13 targets) for 127 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos last week, when he mustered only 2.7 fantasy points (1 reception, -4 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up a TD reception by 17 players this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

