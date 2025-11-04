Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Tight end Brock Bowers has a matchup versus the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (186.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Denver Broncos, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Bowers for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and information for you below.

Brock Bowers Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.37

55.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Bowers is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (136th overall), putting up 55.8 total fantasy points (11.2 per game).

In his last three games, Bowers has put up 41.7 fantasy points (13.9 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 21 catches for 211 yards and three TDs.

The highlight of Bowers' fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 31.3 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with six rushing yards on one attempt (6.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Bowers let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, when he mustered only 3.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Denver this season.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Broncos this season.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this year.

