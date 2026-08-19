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Brock Bowers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Brock Bowers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Brock Bowers is the second-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 112.2 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, scroll down.

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Brock Bowers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Bowers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points102.91075
2026 Projected Fantasy Points116.4863

Brock Bowers 2025 Game-by-Game

Bowers accumulated 31.3 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 127 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Patriots10.3851030
Week 2Chargers3.885380
Week 3@Commanders5.854380
Week 4Bears4.665460
Week 9Jaguars31.313121273
Week 10@Broncos2.731310
Week 11Cowboys7.2127720

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Brock Bowers vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders ran 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Bowers' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brock Bowers8664680716
Tre Tucker925769659
Jalen Nailor5329444411
Ashton Jeanty7355346510

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Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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