Brock Bowers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Brock Bowers is the second-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 112.2 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, scroll down.

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Brock Bowers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Bowers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 102.9 107 5 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 116.4 86 3

Brock Bowers 2025 Game-by-Game

Bowers accumulated 31.3 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 127 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10.3 8 5 103 0 Week 2 Chargers 3.8 8 5 38 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5.8 5 4 38 0 Week 4 Bears 4.6 6 5 46 0 Week 9 Jaguars 31.3 13 12 127 3 Week 10 @Broncos 2.7 3 1 31 0 Week 11 Cowboys 7.2 12 7 72 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Brock Bowers vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders ran 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Bowers' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brock Bowers 86 64 680 7 16 Tre Tucker 92 57 696 5 9 Jalen Nailor 53 29 444 4 11 Ashton Jeanty 73 55 346 5 10

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