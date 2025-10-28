Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (225.1 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Thomas, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Raiders.

Brian Thomas Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.84

66.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas has piled up 50.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.2 per game), which ranks him 37th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 138 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Thomas has tallied 201 yards and one score on 15 catches (23 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 26.1 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that stretch.

Thomas has put up 37.2 fantasy points (7.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 22 passes on 36 targets for 305 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, when he posted 15.0 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 90 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (3.1 points) in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in three balls for 31 yards.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Raiders have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

