Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the San Francisco 49ers and their fifth-ranked passing defense (162 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Thomas a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Thomas this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brian Thomas Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.93

64.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Thomas is currently the 47th-ranked fantasy player (149th overall), tallying 18.4 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

Last week against the Houston Texans, Thomas put up 5.5 fantasy points, recording two receptions on six targets for 55 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against San Francisco this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against San Francisco this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the 49ers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.