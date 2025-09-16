Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Houston Texans, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (207.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Thomas a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Texans? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Thomas this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brian Thomas Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.93

67.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 12.9 fantasy points this season (6.5 per game), Thomas is the 44th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 140th among all players.

Through two games this year, Thomas has produced 12.9 fantasy points, as he's reeled in five passes on 19 targets for 60 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thomas put up 4.9 fantasy points, recording four receptions on 12 targets for 49 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.