Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Tennessee Titans, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (229.0 yards conceded per game).

Considering Thomas for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Brian Thomas Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.63

50.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas has put up 85.9 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), which ranks him 46th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 165 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Thomas has amassed 123 yards and one score on 10 catches (17 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

Thomas has amassed 30.3 total fantasy points (6.1 per game) in his last five games, catching 15 balls (on 26 targets) for 238 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 15.0 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 90 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas had his worst performance of the season in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos, when he put up just 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD passes to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Just three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have given up a TD catch by 25 players this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two receiving TDs to only two players this season.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Titans this year.

