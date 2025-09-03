Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Carolina Panthers -- whose pass defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL last year (224.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Brian Thomas Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.34

85.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas 2024 Fantasy Performance

Thomas picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the New York Jets, which was his best game last year.

Thomas accumulated 19.2 fantasy points in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- nine catches, 132 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Thomas picked up 1.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 12 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Thomas accumulated 2.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 27 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina surrendered more than 300 passing yards to just three QBs last year.

Last year, the Panthers allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Carolina last season, 11 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Panthers last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Carolina gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Panthers gave up a touchdown reception to 29 players last season.

Against Carolina last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Panthers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to 10 players last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Panthers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

