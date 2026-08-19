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Brian Thomas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Brian Thomas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Brian Thomas is the 33rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Jacksonville Jaguars player was 45th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 90.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Brian Thomas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Thomas' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points80.215944
2026 Projected Fantasy Points86.413348

Brian Thomas 2025 Game-by-Game

Thomas accumulated 15.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers8.071110
Week 2@Bengals4.9124490
Week 3Texans5.562550
Week 4@49ers5.675490
Week 5Chiefs8.064800
Week 6Seahawks15.0108901
Week 7Rams3.173310

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Brian Thomas vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Thomas' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brian Thomas914870726
Parker Washington9558847512
Jakobi Meyers11075835313
Brenton Strange604654039

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Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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