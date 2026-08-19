Brian Thomas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Brian Thomas is the 33rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Jacksonville Jaguars player was 45th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 90.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Brian Thomas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Thomas' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 80.2 159 44 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 86.4 133 48

Brian Thomas 2025 Game-by-Game

Thomas accumulated 15.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 8.0 7 1 11 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4.9 12 4 49 0 Week 3 Texans 5.5 6 2 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 5.6 7 5 49 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8.0 6 4 80 0 Week 6 Seahawks 15.0 10 8 90 1 Week 7 Rams 3.1 7 3 31 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Brian Thomas vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Thomas' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brian Thomas 91 48 707 2 6 Parker Washington 95 58 847 5 12 Jakobi Meyers 110 75 835 3 13 Brenton Strange 60 46 540 3 9

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