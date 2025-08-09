Brian Thomas 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas was fourth among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 197.0. Heading into 2025, he is the eighth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Brian Thomas Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Thomas' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 197.0 38 4 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 173.7 44 6

Brian Thomas 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the New York Jets, Thomas put up a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 10 receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 10.7 4 4 47 1 Week 2 Browns 9.4 4 2 94 0 Week 3 @Bills 4.8 9 5 48 0 Week 4 @Texans 15.9 9 6 86 1 Week 5 Colts 18.2 8 5 122 1 Week 6 @Bears 2.7 6 3 27 0 Week 7 Patriots 17.1 5 5 89 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brian Thomas vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Thomas' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brian Thomas 133 87 1282 10 16 Brenton Strange 53 40 411 2 6 Parker Washington 51 32 390 3 6 Dyami Brown 40 30 308 1 4

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.