NFL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Brian Thomas 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas was fourth among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 197.0. Heading into 2025, he is the eighth-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Brian Thomas Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Thomas' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points197.0384
2025 Projected Fantasy Points173.7446

Brian Thomas 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the New York Jets, Thomas put up a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 10 receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Dolphins10.744471
Week 2Browns9.442940
Week 3@Bills4.895480
Week 4@Texans15.996861
Week 5Colts18.2851221
Week 6@Bears2.763270
Week 7Patriots17.155891

Brian Thomas vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Thomas' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brian Thomas1338712821016
Brenton Strange534041126
Parker Washington513239036
Dyami Brown403030814

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

