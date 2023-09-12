Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders will face the Denver Broncos -- whose rushing defense was ranked 10th in the league last year (109.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thinking about Robinson for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you below.

Robinson vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.15

10.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.26

71.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.03

8.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 103.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in 2022, Robinson ranked 117th in the NFL and 38th at his position.

In his one game so far this year, Robinson had 59 rushing yards on 19 attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 12.6 fantasy points.

In his best performance last year, Robinson finished with 18.5 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 105 yards; 2 receptions, 20 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Robinson picked up 14.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Robinson ended up with 2.0 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 20 yards. That happened in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans -- Robinson had 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 22 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver gave up over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

The Broncos surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 11 opposing QBs last season.

Against Denver last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Broncos last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Denver allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Broncos allowed 14 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Denver gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Broncos gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, Denver gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

In the running game, the Broncos allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

