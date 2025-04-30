Brewers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Brewers vs White Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (15-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-22)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

Brewers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

MIL: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

MIL: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-1, 2.30 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Tobias Myers against the White Sox and Shane Smith (1-1). Myers helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Myers has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 3-2-0 against the spread when Smith starts. The White Sox are 1-4 in Smith's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (59.3%)

Brewers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -164 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +112 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -134.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-White Sox on April 30, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 30 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 18-12-0 against the spread in their 30 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 24.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-22).

Chicago has a record of 4-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (20%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-14-2).

The White Sox have a 15-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 36 hits, batting .281 this season with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Chourio has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Brice Turang has hit three homers this season while driving in 15 runs. He's batting .317 this season and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 14th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in the majors.

Turang has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .150 with four walks and an RBI.

Christian Yelich has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.347/.404.

William Contreras is batting .248 with a .358 OBP and 17 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Contreras has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with seven walks and six RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .158 with two doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .305 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 165th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 144th in slugging.

Robert hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has five home runs and six walks while batting .222. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Miguel Vargas a has .289 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Brooks Baldwin is hitting .247 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Brewers vs White Sox Head to Head

4/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/2/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 6/1/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

