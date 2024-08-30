Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (78-56) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-71)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | CIN: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | CIN: (-100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)

MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 0-1, 6.43 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to D.L. Hall (0-1, 6.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Rhett Lowder. Hall and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Hall's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lowder's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.6%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Reds, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Cincinnati is -100 playing at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +130 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -156.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The Brewers-Reds contest on August 30 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (58.9%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 39-23 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 133 opportunities.

The Brewers are 71-62-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 28 of the 65 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.1%).

Cincinnati is 23-29 (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Reds have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-61-7).

The Reds have collected a 71-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 146 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470. He's batting .285.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Willy Adames is hitting .254 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Adames heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with three home runs, eight walks and four RBI.

Jackson Chourio has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.319/.445.

Chourio has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Turang brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two walks.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a slugging percentage of .482 and has 135 hits, both team-best figures for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .235 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 108th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jonathan India a has .350 on-base percentage to lead the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .265 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/15/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/9/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2024: 10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

