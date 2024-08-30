Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30
The MLB slate on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds.
Brewers vs Reds Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (78-56) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-71)
- Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: BSOH
Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | CIN: (-100)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 0-1, 6.43 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Brewers will give the ball to D.L. Hall (0-1, 6.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Rhett Lowder. Hall and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Hall's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lowder's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.
Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (52.6%)
Brewers vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Reds, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Cincinnati is -100 playing at home.
Brewers vs Reds Spread
- The Brewers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +130 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -156.
Brewers vs Reds Over/Under
- The Brewers-Reds contest on August 30 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (58.9%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 39-23 when favored by -118 or more this year.
- The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 133 opportunities.
- The Brewers are 71-62-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have won 28 of the 65 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.1%).
- Cincinnati is 23-29 (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.
- The Reds have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-61-7).
- The Reds have collected a 71-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.6% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 146 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470. He's batting .285.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
- Willy Adames is hitting .254 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Adames heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with three home runs, eight walks and four RBI.
- Jackson Chourio has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.319/.445.
- Chourio has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
- Brice Turang has seven home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.
- Turang brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two walks.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has a slugging percentage of .482 and has 135 hits, both team-best figures for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Spencer Steer is hitting .235 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is currently 108th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Jonathan India a has .350 on-base percentage to lead the Reds.
- Tyler Stephenson is hitting .265 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 38 walks.
Brewers vs Reds Head to Head
- 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/9/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/16/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 6/15/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/14/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/10/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/9/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/8/2024: 10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
