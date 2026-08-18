Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Mariners Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (77-48) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Mariners.TV

Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-152) | SEA: (+128)

MIL: (-152) | SEA: (+128) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+142) | SEA: +1.5 (-172)

MIL: -1.5 (+142) | SEA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 9-3, 3.47 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 3.39 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (9-3) for the Brewers and Bryce Miller (4-6) for the Mariners. Harrison and his team are 13-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Harrison starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. The Mariners are 1-12-0 against the spread when Miller starts. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for one Miller start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.4%)

Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -152 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Mariners are -172 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +142.

Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under

Brewers versus Mariners on Aug. 18 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 60 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 28 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 125 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 65-60-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won eight of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (34.8%).

Seattle is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-58-6 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 44-80-0 record ATS this season (covering only 35.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 47 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 104 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which lead the Brewers this season. He's batting .275 and slugging .500.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Contreras enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 103 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has racked up a slugging percentage of .459 and has 120 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor leads his team with a .373 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .258.

Cole Young has 15 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .260.

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