Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Mariners Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (77-48) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-66)
- Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Mariners.TV
Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-152) | SEA: (+128)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+142) | SEA: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 9-3, 3.47 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 3.39 ERA
The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (9-3) for the Brewers and Bryce Miller (4-6) for the Mariners. Harrison and his team are 13-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Harrison starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. The Mariners are 1-12-0 against the spread when Miller starts. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for one Miller start this season -- they lost.
Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (56.4%)
Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -152 favorite at home.
Brewers vs Mariners Spread
- The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Mariners are -172 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +142.
Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under
- Brewers versus Mariners on Aug. 18 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with 60 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Milwaukee has been victorious 28 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 125 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers are 65-60-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Mariners have won eight of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (34.8%).
- Seattle is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.
- The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-58-6 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have a 44-80-0 record ATS this season (covering only 35.5% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 47 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.
- Jake Bauers has 104 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which lead the Brewers this season. He's batting .275 and slugging .500.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- William Contreras has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
- Contreras enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 103 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .471.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has racked up a slugging percentage of .459 and has 120 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .369.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor leads his team with a .373 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.
- Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .258.
- Cole Young has 15 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .260.
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