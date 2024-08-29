Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (76-56) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-67)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-172) | SF: (+144)

MIL: (-172) | SF: (+144) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 4-8, 4.84 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-3, 4.57 ERA

The Brewers will call on Aaron Civale (4-8) versus the Giants and Hayden Birdsong (3-3). Civale and his team are 11-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Civale's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-8). The Giants have gone 5-5-0 against the spread when Birdsong starts. The Giants have a 1-2 record in Birdsong's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (63.7%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -172 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Brewers are +126 to cover, and the Giants are -152.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

Brewers versus Giants, on August 29, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 41, or 57.7%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 70-61-0 against the spread in their 131 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 44.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-31).

San Francisco has a 5-8 record (winning only 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-61-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have gone 64-68-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (143) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 24 home runs and 65 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Adames brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .254 with a .358 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has 16 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Chourio heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has racked up 121 hits with a .443 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Giants. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .284. He's slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Michael Conforto is batting .230 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Mark Canha's .342 OBP paces his team.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2023: 15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/25/2023: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/6/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/5/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/8/2022: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

