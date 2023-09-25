Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 7:34 PM

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-88)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-168) | STL: (+142)

MIL: (-168) | STL: (+142) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Brewers) - 7-4, 4.35 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 7-13, 4.95 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Adrian Houser (7-4, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Mikolas (7-13, 4.95 ERA). Houser's team is 13-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Houser's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Cardinals are 13-19-0 ATS in Mikolas' 32 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.1%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -168 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -152 to cover.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cardinals contest on September 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 51, or 59.3%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 14-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 79-76-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've finished 33-43 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 7-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (43.8%).

In the 154 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-75-5).

The Cardinals are 71-83-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 54 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 30th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Yelich has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Carlos Santana is hitting .237 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among all qualifying players, he is 114th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Santana takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (149) this season.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 12 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has accumulated a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.447). He's batting .269.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 52nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .263 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Tommy Edman is batting .241 with 24 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Jordan Walker is hitting .272 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/21/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/7/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

