Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (9-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-6)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSWI

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-134) | MIL: (+116)

STL: (-134) | MIL: (+116) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)

STL: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 1-2, 5.82 ERA vs D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 0-1, 7.11 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (1-2, 5.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with D.L. Hall (0-1, 7.11 ERA). Mikolas and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Mikolas' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Brewers have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Hall's starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Hall starts this season -- they won both.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.1%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +116 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Brewers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +152.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

The Cardinals-Brewers contest on April 20 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won four of five games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in six of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 60% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-4).

Milwaukee has gone 4-1 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (80%).

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-6-0).

The Brewers have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .222. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .389.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 126th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Nolan Arenado has hit one homers this season while driving in nine runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 48th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Arenado heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Willson Contreras has 16 hits and an OBP of .429, both of which lead the Cardinals this season.

Contreras has logged a hit or more in 12 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with six doubles, six walks and two RBI.

Masyn Winn is batting .346 with a .410 OBP and six RBI for St. Louis this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has a team-best OBP (.440) and slugging percentage (.597), while leading the Brewers in hits (26, while batting .361).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .300. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Including all qualified players, he is 41st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is hitting .316 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rhys Hoskins has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .217.

Cardinals vs Brewers Head to Head

4/19/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/28/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/20/2022: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

