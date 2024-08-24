Brewers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics.

Brewers vs Athletics Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (74-54) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-74)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Brewers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Brewers) - 11-4, 3.52 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 3-5, 6.21 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (11-4) versus the Athletics and Joseph Boyle (3-5). Rea and his team have a record of 13-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-2. The Athletics have gone 4-5-0 against the spread when Boyle starts. The Athletics are 4-4 in Boyle's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.1%)

Brewers vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Athletics reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-112) and Oakland as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Athletics Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Brewers are +150 to cover, and the Athletics are -182.

Brewers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Athletics on August 24 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 39 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 39-28 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 67-60-0 against the spread in their 127 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have gone 42-70 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Oakland has a 40-69 record (winning only 36.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-70-2).

The Athletics have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 67-61-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 141 hits and an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Brice Turang has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.319/.361.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 110 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .445.

Chourio heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated 117 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .557 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is eighth in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .241 with 33 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 32 walks while batting .225.

Lawrence Butler is batting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Brewers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/23/2024: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

