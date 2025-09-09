Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will meet the Buffalo Bills -- whose rushing defense was ranked 12th in the league last year (115.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Hall for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Breece Hall Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.01

65.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.44

20.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 183.9 fantasy points (11.5 per game), Hall was 18th at his position (and 44th in the league).

In his one game so far this year, Hall had 107 rushing yards on 19 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 38 receiving yards on two catches (four targets), ending up with 14.5 fantasy points.

In Week 11 last season against the Indianapolis Colts, Hall posted a season-high of 24.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Hall finished with 20.1 points (12 carries, 38 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 103 yards) in Week 7 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 4 versus the Denver Broncos -- Hall accumulated 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 10 carries, 4 yards.

Hall accumulated 3.7 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 23 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Minnesota Vikings, his second-worst performance of the season.

Bills Defensive Performance

Against Buffalo last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Bills allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Buffalo last season, nine players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bills last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Buffalo allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Bills allowed a touchdown reception to 27 players last season.

Against Buffalo last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, three players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.

In terms of run defense, Buffalo allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

On the ground, the Bills allowed only one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.