Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Running back Breece Hall faces a matchup against the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (133.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his New York Jets meet the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hall worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Breece Hall Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.96

84.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.47

25.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall has produced 124.9 fantasy points in 2025 (11.4 per game), which ranks him 15th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 45 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Hall has 34.8 total fantasy points (11.6 per game), toting the ball 51 times for 185 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 123 yards on seven catches (seven targets) with one TDs.

Hall has posted 70.9 fantasy points (14.2 per game) over his last five games, running for 356 yards with two touchdowns on 80 carries. He has also contributed 151 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Hall's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he put up 30.9 fantasy points (18 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing 10 times for 29 yards, with two receptions for nine yards as a receiver (3.8 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Atlanta this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

