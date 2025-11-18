Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 20th-ranked rushing defense (121.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hall worth a look for his next matchup versus the Ravens? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Breece Hall Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.71

72.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.37

25.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall has produced 115 fantasy points in 2025 (11.5 per game), which ranks him 14th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 46 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Hall has delivered 55.8 total fantasy points (18.6 per game), rushing the ball 53 times for 274 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 62 yards on five receptions (six targets) with one TDs.

Hall has totaled 66.9 fantasy points (13.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 371 yards with two touchdowns on 86 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 76 yards on seven grabs (nine targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Hall's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tallied 30.9 fantasy points (18 receptions, 133 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 3.8 fantasy points. He ran for 29 yards on 10 carries on the day with two catches for nine yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Ravens have allowed only two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Ravens have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

