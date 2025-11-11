Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will play the New England Patriots and their top-ranked rushing defense (79.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Hall's next game versus the Patriots, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Breece Hall Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at New England Patriots

New York Jets at New England Patriots Game Date: November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.24

74.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.12

26.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 108.6 fantasy points in 2025 (12.1 per game), Hall is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 43rd overall.

In his last three games, Hall has put up 54.6 fantasy points (18.2 per game), running for 254 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 50 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 70 yards on five grabs (seven targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Hall has amassed 74 fantasy points (14.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 426 yards with two touchdowns on 86 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 112 yards on nine grabs (12 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Hall's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he completed 100.0% of his throws for four yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions on his way to 30.9 fantasy points. He also had 133 rushing yards on 18 attempts (7.4 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up just 3.8 fantasy points (10 carries, 29 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed only two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

