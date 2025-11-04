Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

New York Jets RB Breece Hall will take on the ninth-ranked rushing defense of the Cleveland Browns (94.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Hall, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Browns.

Breece Hall Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.33

77.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.87

19.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 90.1 fantasy points in 2025 (11.3 per game), Hall is the 17th-ranked player at the RB position and 52nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Hall has amassed 42 fantasy points (14 per game) as he's rushed for 230 yards and scored two touchdowns on 51 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 28 yards on four grabs (six targets).

Hall has delivered 66.6 total fantasy points (13.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 79 times for 424 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 100 yards on 13 receptions (17 targets).

The high point of Hall's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he came through with four passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 30.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 133 rushing yards on 18 attempts (7.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (3.8 points) in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, running for 29 yards on 10 carries with two catches for nine yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Browns this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

