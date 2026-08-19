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Breece Hall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Breece Hall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Breece Hall is the 16th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New York Jets player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 171.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points146.54515
2026 Projected Fantasy Points194.34411

Breece Hall 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Hall finished with 30.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Steelers14.5191070420145
Week 2Bills3.81029032038
Week 3@Buccaneers5.2921064052
Week 4@Dolphins11.114810650111
Week 5Cowboys13.5141130540155
Week 6Broncos5.922590-0059
Week 7Panthers5.21138032052

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Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets threw the football on 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hall's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Breece Hall2431,0654214.4
Isaiah Davis43236155.5
Geno Smith41109062.7
Braelon Allen1876164.2

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Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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