Breece Hall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Breece Hall is the 16th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New York Jets player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 171.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
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Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|146.5
|45
|15
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|194.3
|44
|11
Breece Hall 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Hall finished with 30.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Steelers
|14.5
|19
|107
|0
|4
|2
|0
|145
|Week 2
|Bills
|3.8
|10
|29
|0
|3
|2
|0
|38
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|5.2
|9
|21
|0
|6
|4
|0
|52
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|11.1
|14
|81
|0
|6
|5
|0
|111
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|13.5
|14
|113
|0
|5
|4
|0
|155
|Week 6
|Broncos
|5.9
|22
|59
|0
|-
|0
|0
|59
|Week 7
|Panthers
|5.2
|11
|38
|0
|3
|2
|0
|52
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Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers
The Jets threw the football on 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hall's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Breece Hall
|243
|1,065
|4
|21
|4.4
|Isaiah Davis
|43
|236
|1
|5
|5.5
|Geno Smith
|41
|109
|0
|6
|2.7
|Braelon Allen
|18
|76
|1
|6
|4.2
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