Breece Hall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Breece Hall is the 16th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New York Jets player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 171.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 146.5 45 15 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 194.3 44 11

Breece Hall 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Hall finished with 30.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Steelers 14.5 19 107 0 4 2 0 145 Week 2 Bills 3.8 10 29 0 3 2 0 38 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5.2 9 21 0 6 4 0 52 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.1 14 81 0 6 5 0 111 Week 5 Cowboys 13.5 14 113 0 5 4 0 155 Week 6 Broncos 5.9 22 59 0 - 0 0 59 Week 7 Panthers 5.2 11 38 0 3 2 0 52 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets threw the football on 52.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 48.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hall's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Breece Hall 243 1,065 4 21 4.4 Isaiah Davis 43 236 1 5 5.5 Geno Smith 41 109 0 6 2.7 Braelon Allen 18 76 1 6 4.2

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