Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on October 7

The Saturday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (104-58) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72)

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | PHI: (+176)

ATL: (-210) | PHI: (+176) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-111) | PHI: +1.5 (-108)

ATL: -1.5 (-111) | PHI: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 20-5, 3.91 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 4-6, 4.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (20-5) to the mound, while Suarez (4-6) will get the nod for the Phillies. Strider's team is 20-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Strider's team has a record of 25-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have gone 12-11-0 against the spread when Suarez starts. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Suarez's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.7%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +176 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Braves are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-111 to cover) on the runline. Philadelphia is -108 to cover.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Phillies contest on October 7, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 94, or 65.3%, of the 144 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 34-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 88 of their 157 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 86-71-0 against the spread in their 157 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have won 22 of the 51 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.1%).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-76-13 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have put together a 76-87-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .337 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Matt Olson has 172 hits, which is best among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He is 20th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying batters.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 167 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.336/.513.

Albies heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Riley heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks while hitting .197. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 135th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner leads his team with a .459 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Alec Bohm is batting .274 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Bryce Harper's 134 hits and .401 OBP both lead his team.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

9/20/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/22/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/28/2023: 11-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

