Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on October 7
Odds updated as of 3:34 PM
The Saturday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.
Braves vs Phillies Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (104-58) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72)
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: TBS
Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-210) | PHI: (+176)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-111) | PHI: +1.5 (-108)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 20-5, 3.91 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 4-6, 4.18 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (20-5) to the mound, while Suarez (4-6) will get the nod for the Phillies. Strider's team is 20-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Strider's team has a record of 25-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have gone 12-11-0 against the spread when Suarez starts. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Suarez's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.
Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (59.7%)
Braves vs Phillies Moneyline
- Atlanta is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +176 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Phillies Spread
- The Braves are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-111 to cover) on the runline. Philadelphia is -108 to cover.
Braves vs Phillies Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Phillies contest on October 7, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Braves have won in 94, or 65.3%, of the 144 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Atlanta has a record of 34-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -210 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 88 of their 157 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Braves are 86-71-0 against the spread in their 157 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies have won 22 of the 51 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.1%).
- Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-76-13 record against the over/under.
- The Phillies have put together a 76-87-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.6% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .337 on the season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Matt Olson has 172 hits, which is best among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.
- He is 20th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
- Ozzie Albies has 167 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.336/.513.
- Albies heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
- Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.
- Riley heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks while hitting .197. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 135th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Trea Turner leads his team with a .459 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- He is currently 55th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Alec Bohm is batting .274 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- Bryce Harper's 134 hits and .401 OBP both lead his team.
Braves vs Phillies Head to Head
- 9/20/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/22/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/20/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/28/2023: 11-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
