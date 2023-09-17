Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (96-53) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-68)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-170) | PHI: -1.5 (+140)

ATL: +1.5 (-170) | PHI: -1.5 (+140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright (Braves) - 0-2, 7.48 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 11-6, 3.65 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Wright (0-2) for the Braves and Wheeler (11-6) for the Phillies. Wright's team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wright's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have an 11-17-0 ATS record in Wheeler's 28 starts with a set spread. The Phillies have a 2-1 record in Wheeler's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (60%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Braves, Philadelphia is the underdog at -104, and Atlanta is -112 playing at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Phillies are +140 to cover, while the Braves are -170 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

Braves versus Phillies on September 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 131 games this year and have walked away with the win 86 times (65.6%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 86 times in 131 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 79 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 80-64-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 45 total times this season. They've gone 19-26 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 18-24 (42.9%).

The Phillies have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-70-11).

The Phillies have put together a 69-79-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .586. He's batting .337 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in slugging.

Acuna has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Matt Olson has 157 hits, which leads Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .278 with 81 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .612 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley is batting .279 with a .517 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 144 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .494.

Albies enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 17 doubles, a triple, 44 home runs and 119 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads his team with a .468 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bryson Stott is hitting .287 with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Alec Bohm is batting .281 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Braves vs. Phillies Head to Head

9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/27/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/22/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/26/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/25/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/25/2022: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

