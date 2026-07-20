Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Monday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (57-41) vs. San Diego Padres (49-50)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Padres.TV

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | SD: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | SD: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-6, 4.12 ERA vs JP Sears (Padres) - 2-2, 5.03 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (5-6) for the Braves and JP Sears (2-2) for the Padres. Elder and his team have a record of 7-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Elder's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-4. The Padres have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Sears' four starts that had a set spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Sears' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (61.5%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Padres reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-144) and San Diego as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Braves are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +142 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -172.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Padres on July 20 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 44, or 62.9%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 52-43-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 25 of the 54 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, San Diego has a record of 6-16 (27.3%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-54-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 53-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 103 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .269 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .538.

He is 50th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 56th, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .499 this season.

Harris brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .264 with a .316 OBP and 53 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-best OBP (.347) and slugging percentage (.393). He's batting .284.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Tatis heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .198. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average ranks 146th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 136th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .223 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Jackson Merrill has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .221.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

6/24/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/23/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!